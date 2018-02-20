Airport offers flights to fictional Wakanda

ATLANTA - Fans of the blockbuster movie "Black Panther" can now catch a flight to the fictional country of Wakanda.

Of course, where you'll actually be headed is anyone's guess.

Atlanta's Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport tweeted out a sign Monday displaying a 7:30 p.m. departure time for a flight to the home of T'Challa and company. Along with #WakandaForever, the airport wrote that its bags were packed.

Of course, Wakanda is not real and neither were the flights, but as WSB reports, almost $84 million of the budget for "Black Panther" was spent in Atlanta as the movie was filmed in and around the city.

Copyright 2018 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.