'Airwolf' star Jan-Michael Vincent dead at age 74, report says

LOS ANGELES - Actor Jan-Michael Vincent, who starred as Stringfellow Hawke in the CBS TV show “Airwolf,” has died at age 74, according to a report from TMZ.

In fact, as TMZ reports, Vincent’s death certificate indicates the actor died Feb. 10 after going into cardiac arrest at a hospital in North Carolina. He was ultimately cremated.

Besides “Airwolf,” Vincent is also known for his roles in other popular TV series including “Lassie” and “Bonanza.” His most recent work came in the 2002 film “White Boy.”

