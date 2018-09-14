Alan Jackson's son-in-law dies after fall in South Florida

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. - The son-in-law of country music star Alan Jackson has died in a fall in South Florida.

According to a news release on Jackson's website, Ben Selecman "died unexpectedly" Wednesday in West Palm Beach.

The Associated Press reported that Selecman, who was a Nashville prosecutor, slipped on a boat dock in Jupiter, suffering traumatic head injuries.

Davidson County, Tennessee, District Attorney Glenn Funk called Selecman a "rising star."

Selecman married Jackson's daughter, Mattie Jackson Selecman, in October 2017. She owned Nashville restaurant Salt & Vine until it closed in June.

Jackson, whose songs include "Chattahoochee" and "Gone Country," was inducted into the Country Music Fall of Fame last year.



