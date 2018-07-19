'American Idol' auditions return to Miami

Caleb Lee Hutchinson and Maddie Poppe were the top two finalist for this season's "American Idol."

PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. - Auditions for the second season of ABC's "American Idol" are returning to Miami.

The "American Idol" tour bus will be making a stop at the James L. Knight Center on Aug. 22 in search of the next contestants.

Auditions will also be held Aug. 25 in Orlando.

Contestants must be between the ages of 15 and 28 and may not have been one of the top 10 finalists from the debut season on ABC.

That means Miami's Michelle Sussett won't be back for another go of it. She impressed judges Katy Perry, Lionel Richie and Luke Bryan enough to place in the top 10.

Online auditions are already being accepted. Click here to submit an online audition.

