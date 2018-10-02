Applebee's debuts $1 Zombie Cocktail for Halloween

MIAMI - Applebee's has introduced a hauntingly (and cheap) delicious deal that will have Halloween fans enjoying the spirit all October long.

The restaurant unveiled its $1 Zombie Cocktail as its drink of the month. Featuring rum as the main ingredient, the devilish drink comes in four flavors: passion fruit, pineapple, cherry, and lime.

But that's not all. Topping off the Zombie Cocktail is a ghoulishly delightful gummy brain. (INSERT fiendish laugh here)

With Applebee's locations throughout South Florida, make sure you don't miss out on this monster of a deal because it's a drink that is all treat and no tricks.

