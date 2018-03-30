Arnold Schwarzenegger undergoes heart surgery

Robert Cianflone / Getty Images

LOS ANGELES - Iconic action star and former California governor Arnold Schwarzenegger underwent heart surgery and is resting in stable condition.

TMZ reported the emergency surgery was perfromed at Cedars-Sinai hospital in Los Angeles lasted several hours.

However, a spokesperson refuted the reports, saying the surgery was planned.

"Yesterday, Governor Schwarzenegger underwent a planned procedure at Cedars-Sinai to replace a pulmonic valve that was originally replaced due to a congenital heart defect in 1997," said Daniel Ketchell in a statement. "That 1997 replacement valve was never meant to be permanent, and has outlived its life expectancy, so he chose to replace it yesterday through a less-invasive catheter valve replacement."

Schwarzenegger. 70, had an aortic valve replaced n 1997.

