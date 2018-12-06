Miami Art Week guide for locals: Best selfie spots

Cloe Hakakian spray paints Monday on the side of a building as the Wynwood neighborhood. Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images

MIAMI - As graffiti writers and muralists descend to Miami's Wynwood, the neighborhood turns into a dream land for photographers.

Wynwood Walls anchors the area at 2520 NW Second Ave. The stop at the iconic Boom Box on the corner of Northwest 23rd Street and Northwest Sixth Avenue is a must.

Outdoor sculptures & installations

WYNWOOD

Rainbow Bridge by Red Bull at Hive

SOLO cups by Paul Crown in Miami

DESIGN DISTRICT

Structures made out of recycled metals by Dozie Kanue

The Future is Limitless by Socha Ichikawa

MIAMI BEACH

Maison St-Germain Mammoth Garden by Marla Weinhoff

Copyright 2018 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.