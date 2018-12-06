Miami Art Week guide for locals: Best selfie spots

MIAMI - As graffiti writers and muralists descend to Miami's Wynwood, the neighborhood turns into a dream land for photographers.
Wynwood Walls anchors the area at 2520 NW Second Ave. The stop at the iconic Boom Box on the corner of Northwest 23rd Street and Northwest Sixth Avenue is a must.
Outdoor sculptures & installations
WYNWOOD
Rainbow Bridge by Red Bull at Hive
SOLO cups by Paul Crown in Miami
DESIGN DISTRICT
Structures made out of recycled metals by Dozie Kanue
The Future is Limitless by Socha Ichikawa
MIAMI BEACH
Maison St-Germain Mammoth Garden by Marla Weinhoff
