‘Austin Powers' actor Verne Troyer dies at 49

LOS ANGELES - Actor Verne Troyer who starred in several Austin Powers movies and other films has died, according to his official Facebook page. He was 49.

"It is with great sadness and incredibly heavy hearts to write that Verne passed away today," the page said. "Verne was an extremely caring individual. He wanted to make everyone smile, be happy, and laugh. Anybody in need, he would help to any extent possible. Verne hoped he made a positive change with the platform he had and worked towards spreading that message everyday."

More Entertainment Headlines

Troyer's cause of dead was not directly addressed, but the page referenced "depression and suicide" as very serious issues. "You never know what kind of battle someone is going through inside," the page said.

Standing 2 feet 8 inches tall, Troyer was best known for his role as "Mini-Me," Dr. Evil's diminutive doppelganger in "Austin Powers: The Spy Who Shagged Me" and "Austin Powers in Goldmember." He also starred in "Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone" as the goblin Griphook.

Troyer was born with the genetic disorder known as achondroplasia dwarfism, TMZ reported.

Troyer also appeared on many reality TV shows, including “Celebrity Juice,” “Celebrity Wife Swap” and “The Surreal Life.”

Copyright 2018 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.