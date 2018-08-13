Bethenny Frankel attends Dennis Shields' funeral, TMZ reports

Bethenny Frankel was mourning the loss of New York City banker Dennis Shields. File photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Entertainment Weekly & People

NEW YORK - The "Real Housewives of New York" star Bethenny Frankel was at a cemetery on Long Island on Monday morning for the burial of her on-and-off boyfriend Dennis Shields, according to TMZ.

Shields was the chief executive of LawCash, a lender that provides high-interest loans to plaintiffs with personal injury lawsuits. He also co-founded Esquire Bank, a lender to personal injury lawyers, and was the chairman of Yield Street, an online-based crowdfunding company.

The New York City Police Department told The New York Times Shields had taken too much of the painkiller OxyContin and had asked an assistant to get him Narcan before he died on Friday. He was 51.

On Wednesday's episode of the RHONY, Frankel had discussed her relationship with Shields.

"It's a really hard thing to realize that someone you love is just -- doesn't mean they are the right person," Frankel said. "And I wish he was, and I may live here forever alone, and I am OK with that."

Shields remained married to the mother of his four children, Jill Schwartzberg Shields, but they had separated.

"We are all heartbroken. Dennis was, and will always be, the love of my life," Schwartzberg wrote in a statement. “His spirit lives on in our children."

