Beyoncé's 'Lemonade' is on Spotify, Apple Music

MIAMI - Beyoncé released "Lemonade" on Spotify and Apple Music Tuesday.

The 37-year-old superstar debuted "Homecoming: The Live Album" last Wednesday, the same day a Netflix documentary exploring her historic performances at the 2018 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival was released.

She was the first black woman to headline the event in which she paid tribute to America’s historically black colleges.

The album features 40 tracks including "Single Ladies" and "Crazy in Love." There’s also a special version of "Lift Every Voice and Sing" by her oldest daughter, Blue Ivy.

