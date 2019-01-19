Boo, 'world's cutest dog' who became internet sensation, dies

Boo, a puffy Pomeranian known as the 'world cutest dog' after becoming a social media sensation, died this week just months after the death of his canine companion, Buddy.

He was 12 years old -- in human years.

The popular Boo was loved all around the world. Boo's owner, Irene Ahn, a Facebook employee, started a Facebook page about Boo, and in 2010, the dog became a viral sensation after pop star Kesha tweeted about the lovable dog.

Plush toys, books, calendars and more were made for the fans of the dog after the sudden fame. Boo has more than 16 million followers on Facebook.

Buddy, who was Boo's best friend died in September. Since Buddy's death, Boo had been missing his best friend.

"Shortly after Buddy died, Boo showed signs of heart issues. We think his heart literally broke when Buddy left us," his owners wrote on Facebook. "He hung on and gave us over a year. But it looks like it was his time, and I'm sure it was a most joyous moment for them when they saw each other in heaven."

