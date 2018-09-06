Boots made for singing: 'American Idol' finalist Michelle Sussett

PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. - She came from Venezuela four years ago with a dream of one day being on "American Idol." Mission accomplished.

Now, Michelle Sussett is on to her next endeavor, this one much more personal.

The 23-year-old "American Idol" finalist from Miami will perform the national anthem before Friday night's Colombia vs. Venezuela match at Hard Rock Stadium.

Sussett, who moved from Venezuela in 2014, was granted political asylum in the U.S. after her father lost his government-controlled job under Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro.

Although the move was unexpected, it also provided an opportunity for Sussett to pursue her dream of competing on "American Idol," a show she watched in her native country when Kelly Clarkson and Carrie Underwood were becoming household names.

"I said, 'Mom, you know, I think that's the way to go,' you know, because in Venezuela, you don't really have those big chances," Sussett told Local10.com during a Thursday morning visit to the Pembroke Park television station.

Shortly after moving to the U.S., Sussett auditioned for "American Idol." She never heard back, and the show was eventually canceled.

Sussett used the opportunity to continue with her schooling and learning to speak English.

"I was way more prepared in terms of language, and I took some vocal lessons, too," Sussett said. "I never got the chance to study music or take vocal lessons."

Then, the show got a second life on ABC.

When the "American Idol" road bus made a stop in Miami in search of a new crop of contestants, Sussett was there.

"After that, I did a Skype audition, then a phone interview," she said.

ABC/Eddy Chen Michelle Sussett auditions for a spot on ABC's "American Idol."

From there it was on to Los Angeles, where she came face to face with judges Luke Bryan, Katy Perry and Lionel Richie. Sussett described the thrill of her first encounter with Perry, recalling the star-struck moment that she was sitting on a bench, patiently passing the time, when the pop star walked by and stopped to admire Sussett's knee-high purple suede boots.

"She goes like, 'Oh, I love your boots,'" Sussett said. "When I look up, it was her. I was like, 'Thank you. I love you.' Lionel Richie was right behind her."

Those boots were on full display during the "American Idol" auditions when Sussett invited the judges to dance with her. Sussett said it was her vocal coach who gave her the idea.

"I'm going to tell you this -- a lot of people, when the audition came out, they were like, 'Oh, she's an actress. That was planned. That was so fake,'" Sussett said. "I'm like, 'No.' People couldn't believe that it actually happened."

ABC/Eddy Chen Michelle Sussett dances with "American Idol" judge Katy Perry during auditions.

Sussett said she feels humbled by the opportunity to sing in front of Venezuela fans in her adopted hometown during Friday's neutral-site friendly.

"God bless America," she said. "Being here for me, it's a huge blessing. Not only because I'm able to pursue my dreams, but also I'm able to help my family back in Venezuela."

Although she wasn't born in the U.S., Sussett said singing the "Star-Spangled Banner" is a great honor because of what it represents.

"It has a deeper meaning because I consider (the) United States my home," she said.

Make no mistake, though. Sussett will be cheering on Venezuela once the match begins.

"I have to stay loyal," she said. "They're my people."

And don't expect her to be wearing those signature boots, even though she's got three other pairs she bought when they were on sale.

ABC/Eddy Chen Michelle Sussett dances with "American Idol" judge Lionel Richie during auditions.

"I'm not getting in heels on the field," Sussett said, laughing. "I don't want to fall."

What's next for Sussett? She said she hopes to inspire people through original music.

"I'm a show-woman, too, so I want to make music that people can enjoy and dance to," she said.

Stay tuned.

Copyright 2018 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.