Build-A-Bear to host 'Pay Your Age Day' at all stores

MIAMI - The Build-A-Bear Workshop will hold its very first "Pay Your Age Day" at all stores on July 12.

For just one day only, the company will offer up furry friends for the amount, in dollars, of the customer's age.

All teddy bears and characters are available at the event, but parents or guardians must first enroll in the free Build-A-Bear Bonus Club rewards program before arriving at the stores.

Once you find the perfect bear, you'll need to provide the email address and name on the club account at the time of purchase.

Don't worry, adults; customers who are no longer "kids" can still take part as customers will not have to pay more than $29 for each bear.

Copyright 2018 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.