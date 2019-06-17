Burt Reynolds' boots, silk pajamas, license to carry among items sold at auction

These silk pajamas with Burt Reynolds' initials embroidered on them were among the actor's personal items sold at auction.

PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. - Artwork, awards, clothing and movie memorabilia from the personal collection of South Florida native Burt Reynolds sold big at auction during the Father's Day weekend.

The late "Smokey and the Bandit" star's property fetched big bucks during the two-day auction by Julien's Auctions of Beverly Hills, California.

According to the auction house, the top sale was a replica 1979 Pontiac Firebird Trans Am custom-built for Reynolds. The car sold for $317,500.

The muscle car is synonymous with Reynolds, who drove a Trans Am in the "Smokey and the Bandit" movies.

An original 386-page script, autographed by Reynolds, for the original 1977 movie sold for $37,500.

Among the many items sold were various articles of Reynolds' clothing, including some silk pajamas with his initials embroidered on them ($1,280) and an assortment of cowboy boots, belt buckles, neckties and suspenders.

Selling for $768 was a jacket Reynolds wore in the 1993 movie "Cop and a Half."

Other sold items of note include his 1954 diploma from Palm Beach High School ($2,560), his honorary degree from Florida State University, where he played football ($640), a lifetime pass to all athletic events at FSU, signed by then-athletic director John Bridgers and FSU President Stanley Marshall ($1,280), and a plaque presented to him after a Palm Beach County park was named for him in 1985 ($448).

His expired passport sold for $2,880, and his signed California license to carry a concealed firearm, issued in 1978, sold for $4,375.

A signed oil canvas portrait of Reynolds, dated 1984, fetched $1,875.

Also selling were assorted humorous knickknacks from Reynolds' home, including a wood-carved sign that reads "Forget the Dog, Beware of Burt" with a carving of a pistol.

Reynolds, who grew up in Palm Beach County and taught acting classes there, died at Jupiter Medical Center in September at the age of 82.

