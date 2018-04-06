Can you throw down with the best of them? Test your WrestleMania IQ

Want to hoist a championship belt for quiz taking? Here is your chance!

This Sunday is the latest edition of WrestleMania, with the Mercedes-Benz Superdome in New Orleans playing host to one of the most watched Pay-Per-view events of the year around the world.

There is so much history with WrestleMania that we could come up with 1,000 questions to test your knowledge, but for now see if you can answer all 10 of these questions on WrestleMania history.

It's time to try and throw down with the best of them on WrestleMania knowledge.

