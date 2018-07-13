Chuck E. Cheese's now offering 'pay your age' deal Friday

MIAMI - Chuck E. Cheese's says that on Friday you can pay your child’s age and they will get 30 minutes of All You Can Play.

The idea comes a day after Build-A-Bear Workshop's "Pay Your Age" promotion proved too popular.

The company's official Facebook page announced the news Friday morning.

The post reads: "Didn’t get to Build A Bear? Come in on 7/13, pay your child’s age, and they will get 30 minutes of All You Can Play. Offer available Friday, 7/13 only in participating U.S. locations where Chuck E.’s Play Pass is available. (Maximum $9 for 30 minutes)"

There are several Chuck E. Cheese's in South Florida, CLICK HERE to find a location near you.

