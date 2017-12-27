Citing strained vocal cords, Shakira reschedules South Florida concerts

MIAMI - Pop star Shakira has postponed several concerts, including three in South Florida, because of strain to her vocal cords, the singer said Wednesday.

Shakira was set to perform Jan. 11 at the BB&T Center, in Sunrise, and Jan. 12 and Jan. 13 at the American Airlines Arena, in Miami. The Sunrise concert has been rescheduled for Aug. 15. Shakira will now perform in Miami on Aug. 17 and Aug. 18.

The dates are part of her "El Dorado World Tour."

"I feel for all of you who planned ahead to come to these shows and who have been so patient as I took the time needed to figure out the best course of action with my doctors," Shakira wrote to fans in a statement.

The Colombian singer, 40, canceled several European shows in November because of strained vocal cords. She said Wednesday she needed more time to recover.

"I promise to give you all of me and more from the minute I get on that stage and I am counting the days till show time," she said.

Copyright 2017 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.