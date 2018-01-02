10,000 Maniacs Live at Broward Center

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. - 10,000 Maniacs performs live at the Amaturo Theater at the Broward Center in Fort Lauderdale on Thursday, April 26th.

The current lineup features original members Steven Gustafson on bass, Dennis Drew on keyboards and vocals and Jerry Augustyniak on drums. Former guitar tech Jeff Erickson is now on lead guitar and Mary Ramsey provides lead vocals and viola.

Fans will be sure to hear alternative rock hits like "Don't Talk", "Hey Jack Kerouac" and "What's the Matter Here?"

The concert is scheduled to start at 7:30 p.m.

