COCONUT CREEK, Fla. - Staind lead singer Aaron Lewis, who also has a successful solo career as a country artist, performs live at the Seminole Casino Coconut Creek on Saturday, October 27th.

Fans will get to hear his solo hits like "Country Boy" and "Endless Summer"!

The show starts at 8 p.m.

For tickets or more information click here.

Copyright 2018 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.