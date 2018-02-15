All You Need is Love with the Mersey Beatles!

AVENTURA, Fla - You've got a "Ticket to Ride" this Valentine's Weekend with the ultimate Beatles tribute band, the Mersey Beatles!

Come out and dance to all of your favorite Fab Four hits LIVE!

You can catch the Mersey Beatles on Thursday, Feb. 15th at the Aventura Arts & Cultural Center. The show starts at 7:30 p.m.

The band treks north to the Crest Theater at Old School Square in Delray Beach on Friday, Feb. 16th. That concert begins at 8 p.m.

Fans in Fort Pierce will get in on the fun on Saturday, Feb. 17th when the Mersey Beatles invade the Summer Crush Winery! That show gets underway at 7 p.m.

Cocktails will be served at all 3 shows! You will also get a chance to meet "Saint John Lennon" author Daniel Hartwell and co-author Roseanne Bottone. They will be on hand at all 3 concerts to sign copies of their book before, during and after each show!

