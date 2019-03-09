An Uplifting Night with Needtobreathe at Parker Playhouse

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. - Parker Playhouse in Fort Lauderdale was packed with enthusiastic fans for a night of inspired AND inspiring music when Matt Maeson and Needtobreathe performed on Thursday, March 7th.

Singer-songwriter Maeson was raised in Virginia Beach by parents who played in Christian heavy metal bands but banned him from listening to rock radio. He honed his sound performing in prisons and at biker rallies with his parents' ministry. His emotional lyrics and performance resonated with the fans who got in early; many of whom were singing along with him!

If you haven't been to a show at the Parker Playhouse, you need to go! It is INCREDIBLY INTIMATE, seating just under 1,200 in a high school auditorium setting. The acoustics are terrific and there are NO BAD SEATS!

The house was packed when Needtobreathe took over the stage! The band is touring behind its first ever acoustic release, "Acoustic Live Vol. 1". Led by brothers Bear and Bo Rinehart on guitar, vocals and piano; Needtobreathe had fans singing and swaying along to every song! It seems their fans just can't wait for "Acoustic Live Vol. 2"!

