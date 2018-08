DELRAY BEACH, Fla. - Andrew Dice Clay brings his "Filthy Truth" tour to the Crest Theatre in Delray Beach on Friday, November 16th.

He'll play 2 big shows; one at 7:30 p.m. and one at 10 p.m.

For tickets or more information on the early show click here.

For tickets or more information on the late show click here.

Copyright 2018 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.