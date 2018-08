FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. - Andy Grammer brings "The Good Parts" tour to Revolution Live in Fort Lauderdale on Sunday, September 30th.

Fans will be singing and dancing along to hits like "Fresh Eyes", "Give Love" and "Smoke Clears"!

The concert is scheduled to start at 7 p.m.

