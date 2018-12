Miami, Fla. - Ariana Grande brings her "Sweetener" world tour to the American Airlines Arena in Miami on Friday, May 31st and Saturday, April 1st, 2019.

Normani and Social House will open the concerts.

Both shows are scheduled to start at 8 p.m.

For tickets or more information on Friday's show click here.

For tickets or more information on Saturday's concert click here.

Copyright 2018 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.