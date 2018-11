MIAMI, Fla. - Arts, Beats + Lyrics brings together street art and hip-hop at SOHO Studios in Miami on Friday, Dec. 14th.

Since 2007, the traveling art and music exhibition has criss-crossed the nation, drawing big crowds to see cutting-edge art and hear local DJs and musicians perform live FOR FREE!

You have to register to attend and you can do that by clicking here.

The doors open at 7 p.m.

Copyright 2018 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.