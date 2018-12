SUNRISE, Fla. - The Backstreet Boys bring their DNA World Tour to the BB&T Center in Sunrise on Friday, August 23rd, 2019.

Fans will be sure to hear hits like "Everybody", "As Long As You Love Me" and "I Want It That Way"!

The concert starts at 8 p.m.

For tickets or more information click here.

Copyright 2018 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.