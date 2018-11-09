Backstreet Boys to hit South Florida on band's biggest tour in 18 years

SUNRISE, Fla. - Backstreet's back, alright!

Well, in 2019.

The Backstreet Boys, the immensely popular boy band that exploded onto the music scene back in the 90's, will be hitting South Florida in 2019 on their upcoming DNA World Tour.

The band is scheduled to play the BB&T Center in Sunrise on Friday, August 23, midway through the Backstreet Boys' biggest tour in 18 years, according to Rolling Stone.

CLICK HERE to buy presale tickets, which go on sale Saturday, Nov. 10. Tickets go on sale to the public starting Nov. 14.

Those who buy tickets will also receive a copy of the band's new DNA album.

Copyright 2018 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.