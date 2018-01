Bad Company performs live at the Hard Rock Live in Hollywood on Tuesday, February 13th.

Fans will get to hear original members Paul Rodgers and Simon Kirke perform classic rock hits like "Can't Get Enough", "Rock 'N' Roll Fantasy" and "Feel Like Makin' Love"!

The show is scheduled to start at 8 p.m.

