Bahamas Benefit Concert at Miramar Amphitheater

MIRAMAR, Fla. - Come out and enjoy a day of live reggae and other great music to help storm survivors in the Bahamas, when a Benefit Concert is held at the Miramar Amphitheater on Saturday, Oct. 26th.

Artists scheduled to perform include Maxi Priest, Kymani Marley, Jim Jones, Maffio, Ball Greezy, Zoey Dollaz, Baby Cham and many more! The concert will be hosted by Chris Priester "The Teacher" and Larry Dog.

General admission tickets are $25 and VIP tickets are $75. Proceeds will benefit the United Way of Broward County Hurricane Dorian Fund and Food for the Poor.

The gates open at 5 p.m.

For tickets or more information click here.

Copyright 2019 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.