HOLLYWOOD, Fla. - Barry Manilow performs live at the Hard Rock Live in Hollywood on Wednesday, February 21st.

Fans will get to hear hits like "Mandy", "I Write the Songs" and of course, "Copacabana"!

The show is scheduled to start at 8 p.m.

For tickets or more information click here.

Copyright 2018 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.