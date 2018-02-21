Benefit Concert For School Shooting Victims at Revolution Live

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. - A concert is being held to benefit the families of the victims of the shooting rampage at Stoneman Douglas High School at Revolution Live in Fort Lauderdale on Friday, Feb. 23rd.

Among the bands performing will be Saigon Kick, Austin Mahone, Jack and Jack, Leave It To Us, Tasty Vibrations, Jacob Reese Thornton, Letters to Part, Mike Mineo, Tchaa and Sometimes Chad.

There will also be a silent auction of artwork and other unique items with 100% of auction proceeds and ticket sales, along with 50% of bar sales, going to benefit the families of the victims.

The event starts at 6 p.m.

For tickets or more information click here.

