HOLLYWOOD, Fla. - The legendary Billy Joel returns to the Hard Rock Live for the first time in 11 years when he performs there on Friday, Jan. 10, 2020!

Fans will be sure to hear classic hits like "Piano Man", "You May Be Right" and "She's Always A Woman"!

The concert is scheduled to start at 8 p.m.

For tickets or more information click here.

Copyright 2019 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.