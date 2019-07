MIAMI BEACH, Fla. - Blueface plays live at the Fillmore Miami Beach at Jackie Gleason Theater on Saturday, July 27th.

Also on the bill: NLE Choppa, Asian Doll, Callboy and Sada Baby!

The music starts at 8 p.m.

For tickets or more information click here.

Copyright 2019 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.