Bob Weir & Wolf Bros. Devour Fillmore Miami Beach!

Deadheads and Phish Phans packed the Fillmore Miami Beach on Tuesday, March 26th for an intimate performance by the legendary Bob Weir & Wolf Bros!

Weir, who has taken over the "elder hippie statesman" role from Jerry Garcia, led the trio through a set of GD favorites and Weir solo tunes. The house was brimming with excitement, as this one was of the final shows of the tour, before Dead & Company head out for another summer extravaganza (here's hoping they remember how much they're ADORED here in South Florida!)

There was no opening act. Bobby and the boys-Don Was on standup bass and Jay Lane manhandling the drum kit-hit the stage just before 7:30 p.m. with an easy, rolling rendition of "Friend of the Devil". Then they jumped right in, with a rollicking cover of Bob Dylan's "When I Paint My Masterpiece"! Weir stayed on the acoustic guitar for most of the 1st set; except for the last 2 songs: an exceptionally bright "Lost Sailor->Saint of Circumstance"!

Fans exploded out of the theater, buzzing about the outstanding song selection and performance! Then, Bobby & Wolf Bros. broke out their secret weapon: Miami Beach resident and Phish keyboard wizard Page McConnell, who banged out "Hell In A Bucket" and a crisp "Scarlet Begonias" to kick off the 2nd set! The euphoria of the crowd only grew from there; eventually culminating in an outstanding "U.S. Blues"!

As a longtime Deadhead, I must say this show felt more like the "Good Old Days" than the Dead & Company show at the BB&T in February (not to say that I won't be at the next Dead & Company show around here!). What an incredible show and display of musicianship! Catch them if you can!

Here is the set list for the show!

1. Friend of the Devil

2. When I Paint My Masterpiece

3. Gonesville

4. Bombs Away

5. The Maker

6. Althea

7. Lost Sailor>

8. Saint of Circumstance

2nd Set

9. Hell in a Bucket (*with Page on Baby Grand)

10. Scarlet Begonias (*with Page on Baby Grand)

11. Odessa>

12. All Along The Watchtower

13. Weather Report Suite>

14. Let It Grow>

15. Standing On The Moon>

16. Throwing Stones

Encore:

17. U.S. Blues

