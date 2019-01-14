Bob Weir & Wolf Bros Live at Fillmore Miami Beach!

MIAMI BEACH, Fla. - Bob Weir & Wolf Bros play live at the Fillmore Miami Beach at Jackie Gleason Theater on Tuesday, March 26th.

The trio consists of the longtime Grateful Dead singer and rhythm guitarist out front, with uber producer Don Was on bass and Jay Lane on drums.

Fans will be treated to new arrangements of GD classics like "Bird Song", "Truckin'" and maybe even "Samson and Delilah"!

The doors open at 5:30 p.m. The show starts at 7 p.m.

