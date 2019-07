FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. - Bone Thugs-N-Harmony perform live at Revolution Live in Fort Lauderdale on Saturday, September 28th.

Fans will be sure to hear hits like "Thuggish Ruggish Bone", "1st of tha Month" and "Tha Crossroads"!

The doors open at 8 p.m. Bone Thugs hit the stage at 9 p.m.

