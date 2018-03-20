Boy George & Culture Club Live in Pompano Beach

POMPANO BEACH, Fla. - Boy George & Culture Club perform live at the Pompano Beach Amphitheater on Sunday, July 1st.

Fans will be dancing to smash hits like "Do You Really Want to Hurt Me?", "Karma Chameleon" and "I'll Tumble 4 Ya"!

Also on the bill: The B-52s, who will get the crowd going with party hits like "Roam", "Rock Lobster" and of course, "Love Shack"!

Another special guest will be Tom Bailey from Thompson Twins; performing classic tracks like "Doctor! Doctor!", "Lay Your Hands on Me" and "Hold Me Now"!

The gates open at 5:30 p.m. The show starts at 6:30 p.m.

For tickets or more information click here.

Copyright 2018 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.