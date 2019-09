Reggae fans will be packing Miramar Regional Park Amphtheater on Sunday, October 6th to hear reggae greats like Richie Spice and Half-Pint perform live!

Other artists in the lineup include: Ding Dong Ravers, Detxta Daps, Da'ville and DJ Richie Pooh!

The gates open at 2 p.m.

For tickets or more information click here.

