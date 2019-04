FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. - Buckcherry brings the "Warpaint" tour to the Culture Room in Fort Lauderdale on Wednesday, April 17th.

Joyous Wolf will open the show.

The concert is scheduled to start at 7:30 p.m.

For tickets or more information click here.

Copyright 2019 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.