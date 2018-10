FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. - Buddy Guy plays live at the Au-Rene Theater at the Broward Center for the Performing Arts in Fort Lauderdale on Friday, March 22nd, 2019.

The legendary guitarist is touring in support of his latest album, "The Blues Is Alive and Well".

The show starts at 8 p.m.

For tickets or more information click here.

Copyright 2018 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.