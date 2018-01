Bush performs live at the Fillmore Miami Beach at Jackie Gleason Theater on Saturday, March 24th.

The band will be touring behind a new album, "BLACK AND WHITE RAINBOWS", scheduled to be released on March 10th. But fans will be sure to hear Bush classics like "Comedown", "Glycerine", "Machinehead", "Swallowed" and "The Chemicals Between Us"!

The concert is scheduled to start at 8:15 p.m.

