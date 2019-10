FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. - Candlebox plays 2 nights live at the Culture Room in Fort Lauderdale on Friday, Feb. 28th & Saturday, Feb. 29th.

The doors open at 7:30 p.m. for both shows.

For tickets or more information on Friday's concert click here.

For tickets or more information on Saturday's show click here.

Copyright 2019 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.