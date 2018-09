MIAMI, Fla. - Miami Children's Museum celebrates 15 years with a Quincenera party on Saturday, Sept. 15th!

There will be singing & dancing, a special performance by the MCM players, a pinata, balloon animals, face painting, a Mariachi band and of course, cake!

The party runs from 11 a.m. until 6 p.m.

For tickets or more information click here.

