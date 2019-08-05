Celebrate The Day of the Dead in Fort Lauderdale

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. - Celebrate The Day of the Dead with one of the biggest street parties in South Florida on Saturday, Nov. 2 in Fort Lauderdale.

This event has swelled from 750 attendees in 2010 to more than 19,000 in 2018! You'll get to see more than 100 tradicional ofrendas or altars of remembrance, sugar-skull painting, mariachi bands, more than 20 Latin Food Trucks & Booths, 7 stages, Giant 18-Foot Tall Puppets Y MUCHAS MAS!

From regional artists to live music, this is a street festival you do not want to miss! The celebration launches in 3 locations at 3 p.m. on the Riverwalk in Fort Lauderdale. At 6 p.m. the Skeleton Processional, featuring 60 puppets up to 18 feet tall, plus more than 1,000 skeletons will trail mariachi musicians along the Riverwalk, ending at Revolution Live with live music and a huge street party!

