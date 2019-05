FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. - Australian alt-pop trio Chase Atlantic plays live at the Culture Room in Fort Lauderdale on Saturday, June 22nd.

The band is touring to support their sophomore album, "PHASES"!

Fans will be sure to hear hits like "HER" and "STUCKINMYBRAIN".

The concert is scheduled to start at 7:30 p.m.

For tickets or more information click here.

Copyright 2019 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.