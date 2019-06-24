Chase Atlantic Rocks The Culture Room

Chase Atlantic's fans knew all the words to EVERY song!

Australian pop band Chase Atlantic performed live at the Culture Room in Fort Lauderdale on Saturday, June 22nd.

The place was packed with fans who eagerly sang along to hits like "Numb To The Feeling" and "Tidal Wave"!

Lauren Sanderson was the opening act but it was Chase Atlantic who everyone had come to hear!

Brothers Mitchel and Clinton Cave kept hyping up the crowd, which didn't really need much help!

Fans were singing and dancing to their favorite hits all night long! A great night of live music on a sweaty Saturday in Fort Lauderdale!

