SUNRISE, Fla. - Cher brings her "Here We Go Again" tour to the BB&T Center in Sunrise on Saturday, January 19th, 2019.

Nile Rodgers & Chic will open the show with hits like "Good Times" and "Le Freak"!

Cher fans will be calling for classics like "Gypsies, Tramps & Thieves", "If I Could Turn Back Time" and "Believe"!

The show starts at 8 p.m.

