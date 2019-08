SUNRISE, Fla. - Chris Brown brings his "Indigoat" tour to the BB&T Center in Sunrise on Sunday, September 1st.

Tory Lanez, Ty Dolla Sign, Joyner Lucas and Yella Breezy will open the show.

The doors open at 6:30 p.m.

For tickets or more information click here.

Copyright 2019 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.