WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. - Chris Stapleton bring his "All American Road Show" to the Coral Sky Amphitheater in West Palm Beach on Saturday, Oct. 12th.

Kendell Marvel and Brothers Osborne will open the concert.

Gates open at 5:30 p.m. The music starts at 7 p.m.

For tickets or more information click here.

Copyright 2019 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.