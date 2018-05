HOLLYWOOD, Fla. - Christina Aguilera kicks off her "Liberation" tour at the Hard Rock Event Center in Hollywood on Tuesday, September 25th.

It is her first tour in more than a decade! Fans will be sure to hear hits from the past as well as tracks from her new album.

If you buy tickets online, you will also receive a code to get a FREE COPY of "Liberation"!

The concert starts at 8 p.m.

For tickets or more information click here.

